Harvest Capital Credit (HCAP) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HCAP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harvest Capital Credit from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Harvest Capital Credit from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.00.

NASDAQ:HCAP opened at $10.67 on Thursday. Harvest Capital Credit has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $13.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $68.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.76.

Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). Harvest Capital Credit had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $3.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 million. equities research analysts expect that Harvest Capital Credit will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 19th were issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 18th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.68%. Harvest Capital Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.06%.

In other news, major shareholder Jmp Group Llc acquired 5,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.13 per share, with a total value of $53,030.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph A. Jolson acquired 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.06 per share, for a total transaction of $36,216.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $201,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 150,064 shares of company stock worth $1,545,432. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harvest Capital Credit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,338,000. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harvest Capital Credit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $431,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harvest Capital Credit by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 40,829 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 9,179 shares during the period. 8.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Harvest Capital Credit

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company operates as a business development company and provides customized financing solutions for small to mid-sized companies. Its investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation by making direct investments in the form of subordinated debt, senior debt, and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments in privately-held the United States small to mid-sized companies.

