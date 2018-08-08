Harvest Capital Credit (HCAP) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Finds

Headlines about Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Harvest Capital Credit earned a daily sentiment score of 0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the investment management company an impact score of 46.4749401117904 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Harvest Capital Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harvest Capital Credit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Harvest Capital Credit from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCAP traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,356. The company has a market capitalization of $68.18 million, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Harvest Capital Credit has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $13.93.

Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $3.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 million. Harvest Capital Credit had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 7.70%. equities analysts anticipate that Harvest Capital Credit will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 19th were given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 18th. Harvest Capital Credit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.06%.

In other news, CEO Joseph A. Jolson acquired 3,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $32,119.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph A. Jolson acquired 46,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.45 per share, for a total transaction of $486,039.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 150,064 shares of company stock worth $1,545,432 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Harvest Capital Credit Company Profile

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company operates as a business development company and provides customized financing solutions for small to mid-sized companies. Its investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation by making direct investments in the form of subordinated debt, senior debt, and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments in privately-held the United States small to mid-sized companies.

