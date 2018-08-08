Hartford Financial Services Group (HIG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $57.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hartford Financial Services Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Hartford Financial Services Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Hartford Financial Services Group from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. They set an inline rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Get Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Shares of Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $52.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.98. Hartford Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $49.67 and a 12 month high of $59.20.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a positive return on equity of 9.84% and a negative net margin of 12.24%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. research analysts forecast that Hartford Financial Services Group will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.50%.

In related news, insider Brion S. Johnson sold 11,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $620,044.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Beth Ann Bombara sold 23,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total value of $1,258,172.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,291 shares in the company, valued at $2,752,075.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,438 shares of company stock worth $2,605,412. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,495,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $332,131,000 after acquiring an additional 257,968 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,195,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,122,000 after acquiring an additional 86,414 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,173,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,977,000 after acquiring an additional 31,177 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 666,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,101,000 after buying an additional 7,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 571,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,230,000 after buying an additional 13,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

About Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, and Mutual Funds.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.