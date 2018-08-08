Harte Hanks (HHS) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Harte Hanks (NYSE:HHS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Noble Financial set a $15.00 target price on Harte Hanks and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harte Hanks from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th.

Harte Hanks stock opened at $9.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.58 million, a PE ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 0.78. Harte Hanks has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $12.16.

Harte Hanks (NYSE:HHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $1.93. The firm had revenue of $81.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.10 million. Harte Hanks had a negative return on equity of 70.04% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. research analysts expect that Harte Hanks will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HHS. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harte Hanks by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 506,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 253,385 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harte Hanks by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,751,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 77,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in shares of Harte Hanks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,305,000. Institutional investors own 35.14% of the company’s stock.

Harte Hanks, Inc provides various multi-channel marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company provides agency and digital services, including search engine management, display, digital analytics, Website development and design, digital strategy, social media, email, e-commerce, and interactive relationship management services; and database marketing and business-to-business lead generation solutions that offer insight and analytics, customer data integration, and marketing communications tools.

