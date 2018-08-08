Harsco Co. (HSC) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Harsco were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Harsco by 2.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 654,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,508,000 after acquiring an additional 15,559 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Harsco by 56.6% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 98,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 35,662 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Harsco by 115.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 68,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 36,676 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Harsco in the fourth quarter worth $1,334,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Harsco by 83.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 320,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,615,000 after acquiring an additional 145,537 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Harsco opened at $26.10 on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27 and a beta of 2.76. Harsco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.35 and a fifty-two week high of $26.75.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $432.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.30 million. Harsco had a return on equity of 34.29% and a net margin of 2.27%. Harsco’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Harsco Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Harsco announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $75.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have issued reports on HSC. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Harsco from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Harsco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Harsco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.40.

In other Harsco news, SVP Tracey L. Mckenzie sold 8,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total value of $198,388.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott H. Gerson sold 7,519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total value of $182,185.37. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,335.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

