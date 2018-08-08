Harris Co. (HRS) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Harris Co. (NYSE:HRS) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 197,385 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Harris were worth $28,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Harris by 1.4% in the second quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 108,312 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Harris by 8.9% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 49,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,097,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Harris by 7.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 444,071 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $64,186,000 after purchasing an additional 31,843 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Harris by 2.6% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 36,103 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,218,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cue Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Harris in the second quarter worth about $1,240,000. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Harris opened at $162.64 on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Harris Co. has a twelve month low of $116.62 and a twelve month high of $170.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.22.

Harris (NYSE:HRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.02. Harris had a return on equity of 25.36% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Harris Co. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Harris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Harris from $189.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Argus dropped their target price on Harris from $196.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on Harris from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Harris in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Harris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.22.

Harris Company Profile

Harris Corporation provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems. It designs, develops, and manufactures radio communications products and systems, including single channel ground and airborne radio systems, 2-channel vehicular radio systems, multiband manpack and handheld radios, multi-channel manpack and airborne radios, and single-channel airborne radios, as well as wideband rifleman team, ground, and high frequency manpack radios.

