Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (HASI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.71.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HASI shares. B. Riley set a $26.00 price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap traded up $0.06, hitting $19.81, during trading hours on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 3,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,087. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 38.94, a current ratio of 38.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap has a one year low of $17.33 and a one year high of $25.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 5th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 3rd. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.71%.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Eckel bought 2,250 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.62 per share, for a total transaction of $41,895.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 877,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,339,422.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven G. Osgood bought 5,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.28 per share, with a total value of $91,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,281 shares in the company, valued at $516,976.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 20,805 shares of company stock valued at $380,388. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap during the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap during the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. Institutional investors own 71.19% of the company’s stock.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through enhancing or installing various building components, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

