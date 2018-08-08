Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (HASI) Given a $26.00 Price Target at B. Riley

B. Riley set a $26.00 price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) in a research note published on Friday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HASI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.88.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap opened at $19.94 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a quick ratio of 38.94, a current ratio of 38.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.87. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap has a fifty-two week low of $17.33 and a fifty-two week high of $25.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 3rd. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.71%.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap news, insider Jeffrey Eckel bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.90 per share, with a total value of $35,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 877,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,707,608. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven G. Osgood bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.28 per share, with a total value of $91,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,976.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 22,435 shares of company stock valued at $411,277 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HASI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 241,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,808,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 82,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,979,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 243,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,863,000 after buying an additional 73,300 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap during the fourth quarter worth $565,000. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 18.4% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 50,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 7,810 shares in the last quarter. 71.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through enhancing or installing various building components, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

