Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) Holdings Boosted by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,218 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,543 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 1.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,855,642 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $459,242,000 after purchasing an additional 290,491 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 46.4% during the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 15,109,168 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $278,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785,830 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 1.5% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,216,744 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $188,192,000 after purchasing an additional 152,654 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 8.0% during the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,662,158 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $104,297,000 after purchasing an additional 418,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 512.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,429,953 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $63,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869,470 shares in the last quarter. 98.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Michael E. Faircloth sold 26,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $538,978.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 234,433 shares in the company, valued at $4,693,348.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerald Evans acquired 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.66 per share, with a total value of $309,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,198,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,160,317.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 70,620 shares of company stock worth $1,244,864. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

HBI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Hanesbrands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Monday, May 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.07.

Hanesbrands opened at $18.22 on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.54. Hanesbrands Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.38 and a twelve month high of $25.73.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 78.67% and a net margin of 0.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 13th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.09%.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells bras, panties, men's underwear, children's underwear, activewear, socks, hosiery, intimate apparel, shapewears, and home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

