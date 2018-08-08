Hanesbrands (HBI) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media headlines about Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) have been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Hanesbrands earned a daily sentiment score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the textile maker an impact score of 46.9400256477981 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Shares of Hanesbrands opened at $18.12 on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.41. Hanesbrands has a 12 month low of $16.38 and a 12 month high of $25.73.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 78.67%. Hanesbrands’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Hanesbrands will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 14th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 13th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is presently 31.09%.

HBI has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Hanesbrands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.07.

In other news, Director David V. Singer bought 31,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.72 per share, for a total transaction of $553,395.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,313.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barry Hytinen bought 21,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.47 per share, with a total value of $382,418.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,639,856.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 70,620 shares of company stock valued at $1,244,864 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells bras, panties, men's underwear, children's underwear, activewear, socks, hosiery, intimate apparel, shapewears, and home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Featured Article: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.