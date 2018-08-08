Hancock Holding (HBHC) Shares Bought by NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Holding (NASDAQ:HBHC) by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan’s holdings in Hancock were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HBHC. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of Hancock in the fourth quarter valued at about $385,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hancock by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,302,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,958,000 after acquiring an additional 140,078 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Hancock by 2.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 147,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,631,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hancock by 6.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 898,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,474,000 after acquiring an additional 56,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hancock by 29.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 149,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,732,000 after acquiring an additional 33,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Hancock alerts:

HBHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hancock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Hancock in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Hancock to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hancock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.86.

Shares of Hancock stock opened at $51.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Hancock Holding has a one year low of $41.05 and a one year high of $56.40.

In other Hancock news, Director James H. Horne sold 4,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $214,027.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Company Profile

Hancock Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for Whitney Bank that provides a range of community banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

See Also: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hancock Holding (NASDAQ:HBHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.