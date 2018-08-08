Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,240 Shares of Metlife Inc (MET)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Metlife were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MET. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Metlife by 22.5% in the second quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 143,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,236,000 after purchasing an additional 26,290 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Metlife by 4.6% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 96,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Metlife by 49.8% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 142,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,232,000 after purchasing an additional 47,506 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Metlife by 56.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 764,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,316,000 after purchasing an additional 274,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Metlife by 5.4% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 250,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,918,000 after buying an additional 12,916 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Metlife alerts:

In related news, Director Gerald L. Hassell bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.18 per share, with a total value of $461,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $45.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.23. Metlife Inc has a 52-week low of $43.09 and a 52-week high of $55.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.14.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.13. Metlife had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $21.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Metlife Inc will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Metlife declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 22nd that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.33%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Metlife from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Metlife from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Metlife from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.91 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Metlife in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Metlife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Metlife has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.07.

About Metlife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

See Also: Diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for Metlife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metlife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.