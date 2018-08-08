Halliburton (HAL) Stake Lifted by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,030 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 7,526 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Halliburton by 2.9% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 34,491 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 3.6% during the first quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,539 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 256,879 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $12,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1.2% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 93,786 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 58.5% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,024 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. 79.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HAL. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Halliburton from $61.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 25th. ValuEngine raised Halliburton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Halliburton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Halliburton from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Halliburton from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.82.

In other Halliburton news, Director Murry Gerber purchased 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.66 per share, for a total transaction of $235,828.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 60,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,478,674.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Halliburton opened at $41.96 on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm has a market cap of $37.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.24. Halliburton has a one year low of $38.18 and a one year high of $57.86.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.02%.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

