Halliburton (HAL) Shares Sold by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. trimmed its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 9.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,056 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Halliburton by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,024 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its holdings in Halliburton by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 2,991 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. 79.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on HAL. B. Riley set a $51.00 price objective on Halliburton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Halliburton to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Halliburton from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $52.00 price objective on Halliburton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup set a $51.00 price objective on Halliburton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.82.

In other news, Director Murry Gerber acquired 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.66 per share, for a total transaction of $235,828.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 60,961 shares in the company, valued at $2,478,674.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Halliburton stock opened at $42.03 on Wednesday. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $38.18 and a 12 month high of $57.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $37.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.96.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). Halliburton had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Halliburton will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 59.02%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

