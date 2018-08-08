Hallador Energy (HNRG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) announced its earnings results on Monday. The energy company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.09), Zacks Earnings Dates reports. Hallador Energy had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 10.08%.

Shares of Hallador Energy stock opened at $6.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $208.79 million, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Hallador Energy has a one year low of $4.79 and a one year high of $7.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 30th. Hallador Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.19%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Hallador Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hallador Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th.

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, production, and sale of steam coal for the electric power generation industry in the United States. The company holds interests in the Oaktown 1 underground mine located in Knox County, Indiana; the Oaktown 2 mine located in Knox County, Indiana and Lawrence County, Illinois; Carlisle underground coal mine located near the town of Carlisle, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana.

