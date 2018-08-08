Haemonetics (HAE) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Wednesday. They presently have a $120.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HAE. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Haemonetics to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Haemonetics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Haemonetics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.67.

NYSE HAE traded down $2.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,066. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.99. Haemonetics has a 52 week low of $41.10 and a 52 week high of $108.37.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $229.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.52 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 5.04%. sell-side analysts expect that Haemonetics will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO William P. Mr. Burke sold 6,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $616,340.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.73, for a total value of $42,377.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,711 shares of company stock worth $1,926,700. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Haemonetics by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,924,926 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $506,627,000 after acquiring an additional 253,938 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Haemonetics by 1,765.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,183,544 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $86,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,115 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Haemonetics by 28.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 888,097 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $79,646,000 after acquiring an additional 196,154 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Haemonetics by 18.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 785,681 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $70,460,000 after acquiring an additional 122,168 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Haemonetics by 1.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 684,071 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,047,000 after acquiring an additional 7,372 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

