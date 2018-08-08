Habit Restaurants (HABT) Downgraded by Maxim Group

Maxim Group cut shares of Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on HABT. ValuEngine downgraded Habit Restaurants from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Habit Restaurants from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Habit Restaurants from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stephens cut Habit Restaurants from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Habit Restaurants from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.83.
Habit Restaurants traded up $0.30, reaching $15.00, during trading hours on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. 13,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,601. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Habit Restaurants has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $15.70. The company has a market cap of $382.92 million, a PE ratio of 95.31, a P/E/G ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.73.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Habit Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Habit Restaurants by 173.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 14,662 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in Habit Restaurants by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 30,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,708 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Habit Restaurants by 273.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,534 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 26,027 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Habit Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.28% of the company’s stock.
Habit Restaurants Company Profile
The Habit Restaurants, Inc, a holding company, operates and franchises fast casual restaurants under The Habit Burger Grill name. It specializes in offering made-to-order char-grilled burgers and sandwiches featuring choice tri-tip steak, grilled chicken, and sushi-grade tuna cooked over an open flame; and salads, as well as sides, shakes, and malts.
