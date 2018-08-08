Habit Restaurants (HABT) Downgraded by Maxim Group

Maxim Group cut shares of Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on HABT. ValuEngine downgraded Habit Restaurants from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Habit Restaurants from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Habit Restaurants from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stephens cut Habit Restaurants from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Habit Restaurants from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.83.

Habit Restaurants traded up $0.30, reaching $15.00, during trading hours on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. 13,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,601. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Habit Restaurants has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $15.70. The company has a market cap of $382.92 million, a PE ratio of 95.31, a P/E/G ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. Habit Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 1.69% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $102.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Habit Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Habit Restaurants will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Habit Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Habit Restaurants by 173.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 14,662 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in Habit Restaurants by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 30,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,708 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Habit Restaurants by 273.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,534 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 26,027 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Habit Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Habit Restaurants Company Profile

The Habit Restaurants, Inc, a holding company, operates and franchises fast casual restaurants under The Habit Burger Grill name. It specializes in offering made-to-order char-grilled burgers and sandwiches featuring choice tri-tip steak, grilled chicken, and sushi-grade tuna cooked over an open flame; and salads, as well as sides, shakes, and malts.

