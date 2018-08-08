GWM Advisors LLC Has $2.39 Million Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

GWM Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,934 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 45,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781 shares during the period. Epstein & White Financial LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $432,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 140.5% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 30,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 11,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. 59.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PG. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.32.

Shares of Procter & Gamble opened at $82.52 on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock has a market cap of $207.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12-month low of $70.73 and a 12-month high of $94.67.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.52 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.7172 per share. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.01%.

In related news, insider Gary A. Coombe sold 1,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $113,528.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,698.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total transaction of $2,177,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,409 shares of company stock valued at $6,588,857 in the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Beauty segment offers hair care products, including conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments; and skin and personal care products, such as antiperspirant and deodorant, personal cleansing, and skin care products.

