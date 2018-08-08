GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (GWPH) Price Target Cut to $211.00 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $235.00 to $211.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 63.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub lowered GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.00.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- opened at $129.00 on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a 12-month low of $96.42 and a 12-month high of $164.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.22 and a current ratio of 11.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -18.56 and a beta of 2.55.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.22) by ($0.90). The company had revenue of $3.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 million. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative return on equity of 53.37% and a negative net margin of 1,516.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.70) earnings per share. analysts forecast that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will post -9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GWPH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $701,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the 4th quarter worth $2,220,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,288,000 after buying an additional 4,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 33,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,824,000 after buying an additional 5,899 shares during the last quarter. 72.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- Company Profile

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. The company operates through three segments: Commercial, Sativex Research and Development, and Pipeline Research and Development.

