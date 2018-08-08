GVC (GVC) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of GVC (LON:GVC) in a research note released on Monday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GVC. AlphaValue upgraded shares of GVC to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. HSBC upgraded shares of GVC to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 880 ($11.39) to GBX 1,135 ($14.69) in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of GVC from GBX 1,170 ($15.15) to GBX 1,250 ($16.18) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Numis Securities restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,141 ($14.77) price objective on shares of GVC in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Shore Capital initiated coverage on shares of GVC in a research report on Friday, May 25th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 983 ($12.72) price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. GVC currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,162.64 ($15.05).

Get GVC alerts:

Shares of GVC opened at GBX 1,140 ($14.76) on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. GVC has a 52-week low of GBX 705.50 ($9.13) and a 52-week high of GBX 996 ($12.89).

GVC Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Sports Labels, Games Labels, B2B, and Non-Core segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker through online and mobile under the Sportingbet brand; and online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand, as well as operates an online casino Website for German-speaking markets under the CasinoClub brand.

See Also: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for GVC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GVC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.