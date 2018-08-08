Guggenheim Reiterates Hold Rating for American Tower (AMT)

Guggenheim restated their hold rating on shares of American Tower (NYSE:AMT) in a research report report published on Tuesday. They currently have a $160.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $161.00 price objective on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on American Tower from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $167.00 price objective on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine lowered American Tower from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered American Tower from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $161.56.

Get American Tower alerts:

Shares of American Tower traded down $0.24, reaching $149.79, during trading on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 2,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,065,268. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.83. American Tower has a twelve month low of $130.37 and a twelve month high of $155.28.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($1.04). The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 16.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that American Tower will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 19th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 18th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.28%.

In other news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 1,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $198,784.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,444.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman James D. Taiclet, Jr. sold 43,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.92, for a total value of $6,090,669.56. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 223,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,010,694.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,850 shares of company stock valued at $18,486,138. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at $492,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,465,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,352,000 after acquiring an additional 32,081 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 23,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 1,791.8% during the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 9,568 shares during the period. Finally, AEW Capital Management L P bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at $577,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 160,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ?Earnings Materials? and ?Company & Industry Resources? sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Featured Story: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.