Guggenheim Reaffirms Hold Rating for Cogent Communications (CCOI)

Guggenheim reiterated their hold rating on shares of Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) in a report issued on Friday morning. They currently have a $47.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Cogent Communications from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cogent Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Cogent Communications from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Cogent Communications from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cogent Communications from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.89.

CCOI opened at $50.48 on Friday. Cogent Communications has a twelve month low of $35.75 and a twelve month high of $57.65. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 132.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.22.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $129.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Cogent Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 547.37%.

In related news, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total transaction of $51,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,188,047.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven D. Brooks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $241,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,261. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,512,316 over the last 90 days. 10.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the 1st quarter worth $152,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications in the first quarter valued at about $232,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Cogent Communications by 29.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access and Internet protocol communications services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, and Asia.

