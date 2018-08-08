Guggenheim Initiates Coverage on PTC (PTC)

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $115.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on PTC from $86.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Cowen began coverage on PTC in a research note on Monday, July 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded PTC from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded PTC from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PTC currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $99.44.

Get PTC alerts:

PTC opened at $93.02 on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.70, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.26. PTC has a 52-week low of $52.20 and a 52-week high of $100.79.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $314.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.95 million. PTC had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 4.55%. PTC’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. research analysts predict that PTC will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 4,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.06, for a total value of $456,279.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,989.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James E. Heppelmann sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.88, for a total value of $2,322,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 594,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,219,853.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,625 shares of company stock valued at $6,192,368. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of PTC by 8.6% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,111,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,596,000. Finally, OZ Management LP lifted its position in shares of PTC by 1.5% in the first quarter. OZ Management LP now owns 3,055,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,362,000 after buying an additional 45,159 shares during the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc develops and delivers software products and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: IoT Group, Solutions Group, and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things (IoT) applications and augmented reality (AR) experiences; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

Further Reading: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.