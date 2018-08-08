Guggenheim Initiates Coverage on PTC (PTC)

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $115.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on PTC from $86.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Cowen began coverage on PTC in a research note on Monday, July 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded PTC from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded PTC from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PTC currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $99.44.
PTC opened at $93.02 on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.70, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.26. PTC has a 52-week low of $52.20 and a 52-week high of $100.79.
In other news, VP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 4,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.06, for a total value of $456,279.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,989.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James E. Heppelmann sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.88, for a total value of $2,322,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 594,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,219,853.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,625 shares of company stock valued at $6,192,368. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of PTC by 8.6% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,111,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,596,000. Finally, OZ Management LP lifted its position in shares of PTC by 1.5% in the first quarter. OZ Management LP now owns 3,055,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,362,000 after buying an additional 45,159 shares during the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
PTC Company Profile
PTC Inc develops and delivers software products and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: IoT Group, Solutions Group, and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things (IoT) applications and augmented reality (AR) experiences; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.
