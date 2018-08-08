Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America Sells 3,410 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 29.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,410 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 0.2% of Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Keeler Thomas Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Price Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at $150,000. FSI Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15,663.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Chase & Co Jpmorgan bought 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,000.00 per share, for a total transaction of $22,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd A. Combs bought 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $114.61 per share, with a total value of $1,489,930.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,094,726.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.23.

Shares of JPM opened at $117.12 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.08 and a fifty-two week high of $119.33. The stock has a market cap of $401.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 5th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.61%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

