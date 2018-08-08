Guardian Investment Management Purchases 2,883 Shares of AT&T Inc. (T)

Guardian Investment Management raised its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,155 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises 5.0% of Guardian Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Guardian Investment Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Delphi Private Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 416.0% in the 4th quarter. Delphi Private Advisors LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Kendall Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AT&T opened at $32.11 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $198.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.43. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.13 and a twelve month high of $39.80.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $38.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.45 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 20.12%. AT&T’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.57%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on T. Raymond James lowered AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 13th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on AT&T to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Sunday, April 29th. Finally, Hilliard Lyons lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.21.

In other news, Director Matthew K. Rose bought 65,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.51 per share, with a total value of $1,998,405.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,481,042.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

