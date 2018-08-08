GTT Communications (GTT) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by William Blair in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on GTT. Raymond James started coverage on shares of GTT Communications in a report on Monday, April 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GTT Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of GTT Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GTT Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of GTT Communications in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GTT Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.11.

Shares of GTT Communications opened at $35.90 on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 149.58 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96. GTT Communications has a 52 week low of $28.30 and a 52 week high of $62.32.

GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $326.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.68 million. GTT Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 9.96%. GTT Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that GTT Communications will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Nicola Adamo bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.67 per share, for a total transaction of $202,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Calder sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $301,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,238,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,116,079.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,955,510. 23.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GTT Communications by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,991,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,902,000 after purchasing an additional 29,274 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GTT Communications by 943.9% during the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 441,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,005,000 after purchasing an additional 398,754 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of GTT Communications by 48.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 434,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,536,000 after purchasing an additional 141,920 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of GTT Communications by 19.3% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 370,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,673,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of GTT Communications by 3.8% during the second quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 316,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,228,000 after purchasing an additional 11,441 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers worldwide. The company provides private, public, and hybrid cloud network solutions; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless access services; managed equipment and security services; and voice and unified communications services consisting of SIP trunking and enterprise PBX services.

