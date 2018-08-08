GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $5.30 Million Position in Chevron Co. (CVX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 46,439 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,296,000. Chevron accounts for approximately 0.3% of GSA Capital Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III lifted its holdings in Chevron by 4.5% in the first quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III now owns 30,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Goodman Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Chevron by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 44,527 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,727,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,006,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 5.8% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 19,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

In related news, EVP Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.41, for a total transaction of $3,260,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.97, for a total value of $3,314,235.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,314,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 228,500 shares of company stock valued at $29,655,175. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Barclays increased their target price on Chevron from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Chevron from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Friday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.82.

NYSE:CVX opened at $124.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $105.30 and a 12-month high of $133.88. The stock has a market cap of $236.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.10.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.31). Chevron had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $42.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 121.08%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.