Grove Bank & Trust Lowers Holdings in PPL Corp (PPL)

Grove Bank & Trust decreased its position in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,921 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in PPL were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Live Your Vision LLC lifted its position in shares of PPL by 75.3% in the second quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the first quarter valued at $120,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the second quarter valued at $125,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of PPL by 131.1% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 4,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PPL by 267.5% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,168 shares in the last quarter. 70.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded PPL from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PPL from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. ValuEngine downgraded PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on PPL from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.05.

NYSE PPL opened at $29.03 on Tuesday. PPL Corp has a twelve month low of $25.30 and a twelve month high of $39.90. The stock has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves 411,000 electric and 326,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 525,000 customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and approximately 28,000 customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia, and 3 customers in Tennessee.

