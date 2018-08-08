GreenTree Hospitality Group (GHG) Receiving Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

News stories about GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) have been trending positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. GreenTree Hospitality Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.39 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the company an impact score of 45.2692533880996 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

GHG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on GreenTree Hospitality Group in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on GreenTree Hospitality Group in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.30 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th.

Shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group opened at $15.00 on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a 52-week low of $10.75 and a 52-week high of $25.10.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $32.67 million during the quarter. research analysts predict that GreenTree Hospitality Group will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Company Profile

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, leases, franchises, and manages hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the various brands, including GreenTree Eastern, as well as Gme, Gya, and VX; GreenTree Inns and GreenTree Alliance; and Vatica and Shell.

