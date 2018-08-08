Green Bancorp (GNBC) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Green Bancorp (NASDAQ:GNBC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on GNBC. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Green Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, June 23rd. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Green Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Green Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Green Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reiterated a buy rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Green Bancorp in a report on Thursday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.60.

Shares of Green Bancorp opened at $24.55 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a market capitalization of $915.08 million, a P/E ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Green Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.50 and a 12-month high of $25.15.

Green Bancorp (NASDAQ:GNBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $45.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.15 million. Green Bancorp had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 10.86%. equities research analysts forecast that Green Bancorp will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Green Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.06%.

In other news, major shareholder Fleischer & Lowe Gp I. Friedman sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total transaction of $22,550,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Terry Earley purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.40 per share, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNBC. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Green Bancorp by 218.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Green Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Green Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Green Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in Green Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Green Bancorp Company Profile

Green Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Green Bank, N.A. that provides commercial and private banking services primarily in Texas. It offers deposit accounts, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also provides loans, including commercial and industrial loans, including commercial lines of credit, working capital loans, commercial real estate-backed loans, mortgage-warehouse lines, term loans, equipment financing, borrowing base loans, real estate construction loans, homebuilder loans, government guaranteed loans, purchased receivables financing, letters of credit, and other loan products, as well as acquisition, expansion, and development loans to national and regional companies, real estate developers, mortgage lenders, manufacturing and industrial companies, and other businesses.

