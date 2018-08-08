Great Ajax (AJX) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Ajax from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Compass Point lowered Great Ajax from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.17.
AJX stock opened at $13.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $252.62 million, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.62. Great Ajax has a 1 year low of $12.27 and a 1 year high of $14.98.
Great Ajax Company Profile
Great Ajax Corp. acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. It also holds real estate-owned properties, such as one to four unit homes and smaller commercial properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.
