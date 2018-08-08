Great Ajax (AJX) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Ajax from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Compass Point lowered Great Ajax from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.17.

AJX stock opened at $13.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $252.62 million, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.62. Great Ajax has a 1 year low of $12.27 and a 1 year high of $14.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Great Ajax by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 31,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 6,745 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Great Ajax by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 7,549 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Great Ajax by 16.0% during the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 58,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 8,110 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Great Ajax by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 8,312 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Great Ajax during the first quarter worth $137,000. Institutional investors own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax Corp. acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. It also holds real estate-owned properties, such as one to four unit homes and smaller commercial properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

