Granite Construction (GVA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter.

Shares of GVA opened at $53.22 on Tuesday. Granite Construction has a one year low of $48.11 and a one year high of $68.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

GVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Granite Construction to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 25th. ValuEngine raised Granite Construction from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.86.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as a heavy civil contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Large Project Construction, and Construction Materials. The Construction segment undertakes various civil construction projects focusing on new construction and improvement of streets, roads, highways, bridges, site work, underground, power-related facilities, water-related facilities, utilities, and other infrastructure projects.

