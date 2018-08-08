Grammer (GMM) Given a €58.00 Price Target at Oddo Bhf

Grammer (ETR:GMM) received a €58.00 ($67.44) price objective from investment analysts at Oddo Bhf in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oddo Bhf’s price target indicates a potential downside of 2.03% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on shares of Grammer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on shares of Grammer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Grammer in a research report on Monday, June 4th.

Grammer traded down €0.50 ($0.58), reaching €59.20 ($68.84), on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 6,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,134. Grammer has a 1-year low of €40.60 ($47.21) and a 1-year high of €61.95 ($72.03).

Grammer AG develops and manufactures components and systems for automotive interiors worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Automotive and Commercial Vehicles. The Automotive division supplies headrests, armrests, center consoles, and interior components and operating elements to carmakers and automotive system suppliers.

