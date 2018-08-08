GPU Coin (GPU) Trading Down 19.1% Over Last Week

GPU Coin (CURRENCY:GPU) traded up 18.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 7th. GPU Coin has a total market cap of $1.42 million and $385.00 worth of GPU Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GPU Coin has traded 19.1% lower against the US dollar. One GPU Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Novaexchange, Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007900 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Mintcoin (MINT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Renos (RNS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000256 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE2) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Safe Trade Coin (XSTC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DigiFinexToken (DFT) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00011878 BTC.

GPU Coin Profile

GPU Coin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2016. GPU Coin’s total supply is 51,530,001 coins and its circulating supply is 40,477,042 coins. The Reddit community for GPU Coin is /r/NulleX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GPU Coin’s official Twitter account is @GPU_coin . GPU Coin’s official website is nullex.io

Buying and Selling GPU Coin

GPU Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GPU Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GPU Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GPU Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

