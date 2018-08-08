GoPro Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (GPRO)

GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 176,862 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,234% compared to the typical volume of 13,255 put options.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GPRO shares. BidaskClub raised GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Vetr lowered GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $8.00 price objective on GoPro and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of GoPro in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. GoPro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.16.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in GoPro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in GoPro by 235.8% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 30,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 21,501 shares in the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new stake in GoPro in the 1st quarter valued at about $296,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in GoPro by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 74,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 9,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GoPro in the 4th quarter valued at about $378,000. 27.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoPro opened at $6.68 on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. GoPro has a 1-year low of $4.42 and a 1-year high of $11.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.07. GoPro had a negative return on equity of 43.58% and a negative net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $282.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that GoPro will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO5 and HERO6, which are cloud-connected line of cameras; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.

