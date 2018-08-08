GoldMint Price Down 30% Over Last 7 Days (MNTP)

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 8th. In the last week, GoldMint has traded down 30% against the U.S. dollar. One GoldMint coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00004646 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, YoBit, Bancor Network and IDEX. GoldMint has a total market capitalization of $556,888.00 and approximately $24,435.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005258 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003252 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016037 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00009859 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000387 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.71 or 0.00346693 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00196489 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000175 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00013016 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $515.04 or 0.08225930 BTC.

GoldMint Profile

GoldMint was first traded on August 15th, 2017. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoldMint’s official website is www.goldmint.io . GoldMint’s official message board is blog.goldmint.io

GoldMint Coin Trading

GoldMint can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Livecoin, Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldMint should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoldMint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

