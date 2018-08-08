Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) Stake Lowered by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,253,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,487,487 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $938,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 135.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,920 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after buying an additional 6,860 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Bank bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,684,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,604 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 13,544 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The Ozarks raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of The Ozarks now owns 4,584 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. 72.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider David M. Solomon sold 8,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.08, for a total value of $1,945,294.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David M. Solomon sold 8,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total transaction of $2,019,464.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,367 shares of company stock valued at $4,819,426. Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on GS. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $292.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $274.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.18.

Goldman Sachs Group opened at $235.93 on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The stock has a market cap of $88.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 1 year low of $214.64 and a 1 year high of $275.31.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The investment management company reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 15.72%. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.95 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 29th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 16.19%.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

