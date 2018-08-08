Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 76,308 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,572 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $16,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 17.5% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 8.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,062 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,719,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 4.8% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 5,846 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 458,568 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $101,146,000 after acquiring an additional 40,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tdam USA Inc. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 12.5% during the second quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 2,540 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Goldman Sachs Group opened at $234.09 on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 1 year low of $214.64 and a 1 year high of $275.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.31.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The investment management company reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.32. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 30th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 29th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 16.19%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 20th. Societe Generale upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $304.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.18.

In other Goldman Sachs Group news, insider David M. Solomon sold 8,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total value of $2,019,464.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David M. Solomon sold 3,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.40, for a total value of $854,666.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,367 shares of company stock valued at $4,819,426. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.