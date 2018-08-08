Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give BP (BP) a GBX 730 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 730 ($9.45) target price on BP (LON:BP) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays set a GBX 705 ($9.13) target price on BP and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 675 ($8.74) target price on BP and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 610 ($7.90) target price on shares of BP in a report on Friday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BP from GBX 550 ($7.12) to GBX 585 ($7.57) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BP presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 610.95 ($7.91).

Shares of BP opened at GBX 576.70 ($7.47) on Monday, according to MarketBeat.com. BP has a 52-week low of GBX 436.95 ($5.66) and a 52-week high of GBX 536.20 ($6.94).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from BP’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th.

In other news, insider Brian Gilvary bought 53 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 584 ($7.56) per share, with a total value of £309.52 ($400.67). Insiders bought a total of 161 shares of company stock worth $93,417 over the last three months.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

