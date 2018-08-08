Goldcorp Inc. to Post FY2018 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (GG)

Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE:GG) (TSE:G) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2018 EPS estimates for Goldcorp in a report released on Monday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.33 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.41. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Goldcorp’s FY2019 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Goldcorp (NYSE:GG) (TSE:G) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $793.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.54 million. Goldcorp had a return on equity of 1.97% and a net margin of 8.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Goldcorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Goldcorp in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Goldcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Goldcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Goldcorp from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Goldcorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.35.

Shares of Goldcorp opened at $12.03 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com. The firm has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Goldcorp has a 12 month low of $11.64 and a 12 month high of $15.55.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldcorp during the first quarter worth $138,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Goldcorp during the second quarter worth $174,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Goldcorp by 1,425.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 12,330 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldcorp during the first quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldcorp during the first quarter worth $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

Goldcorp Inc acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metal properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and Central and South America. It primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. The company's principal producing mining properties include the Éléonore, Musselwhite, Porcupine, and Red Lake mines in Canada; the Peñasquito mine in Mexico; the Cerro Negro mine in Argentina; and the Pueblo Viejo mine in the Dominican Republic.

