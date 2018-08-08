Gold Fields (GFI) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday.

GFI has been the subject of several other research reports. Macquarie lowered shares of Gold Fields from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gold Fields from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Gold Fields from $7.06 to $6.31 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Gold Fields from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Gold Fields has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.35.

Gold Fields traded down $0.07, hitting $3.57, on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The company had a trading volume of 98,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,296,563. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of -1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.30. Gold Fields has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $4.70.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 139.1% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 24,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 14,433 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 97.2% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 33.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 139,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 35,018 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 136.6% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 180,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 104,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 12.8% during the second quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 215,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 24,500 shares in the last quarter. 34.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited produces gold and holds gold reserves and resources in South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. The company engages in underground and surface gold and surface copper mining and related activities, including exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting. It holds interests in seven operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 49 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 104 million ounces.

