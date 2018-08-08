Godaddy (GDDY) Earns “Buy” Rating from SunTrust Banks

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at SunTrust Banks in a research report issued on Monday. They presently have a $87.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.31% from the stock’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “We reiterate our Buy/$87 PT following a strong 2Q print and early signs of progress against medium/LT growth objectives (conversational marketing, GoCentral, customer experience, etc). Better than expected 2Q performance was driven by solid sub growth and higher ARPU, attesting to the strength of the underlying fundamentals. We note that the core domains business continues to grow at a double-digit pace, with the strength likely to be sustained into 2H18 on sub growth, higher retention and after-market strength. Balance sheet capacity for accretive M&A represents potential upside to our PT. Results vs. consensus. Top line was $651.6M (+17% Y/Y) vs. FactSet consensus of $643.5M, while bookings were $754.2M vs. consensus of $750.2M. We note that excluding purchase accounting and FX, top line grew ~14-15% Y/Y.””

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Godaddy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Godaddy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Godaddy to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Godaddy in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Godaddy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.38.

Shares of Godaddy opened at $76.78 on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Godaddy has a 52-week low of $40.78 and a 52-week high of $80.42.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $652.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.59 million. Godaddy had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. analysts expect that Godaddy will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Barbara J. Rechterman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.29, for a total transaction of $692,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,905,385.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian Sharples sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total transaction of $81,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,616.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,294,837 shares of company stock worth $304,130,177 in the last 90 days. 7.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDDY. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Godaddy during the 1st quarter worth about $257,700,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Godaddy by 157.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,072,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,881,000 after buying an additional 656,261 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in Godaddy by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,639,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,397,000 after buying an additional 641,757 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Godaddy by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,549,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,578,000 after buying an additional 611,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Godaddy during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Godaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; hosting products, such as shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

