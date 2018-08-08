Goals Soccer Centres’ (GOAL) Add Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their add rating on shares of Goals Soccer Centres (LON:GOAL) in a research note published on Monday morning.

Goals Soccer Centres opened at GBX 68.40 ($0.89) on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Goals Soccer Centres has a 1-year low of GBX 63 ($0.82) and a 1-year high of GBX 115 ($1.49).

About Goals Soccer Centres

Goals Soccer Centres plc operates outdoor soccer centers. It operates 46 centers in the United Kingdom; and 2 in Los Angeles, the United States. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in East Kilbride, the United Kingdom.

