Global Net Lease Inc (GNL) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL) by 48.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GNL. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 133,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 43,221 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 529,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,888,000 after buying an additional 57,979 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 88,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 24,501 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 208,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,300,000 after buying an additional 9,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 4,754 shares during the last quarter. 59.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

GNL opened at $21.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.52. Global Net Lease Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $22.42.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $68.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.87 million. Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 7.92%. equities research analysts anticipate that Global Net Lease Inc will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 13th were paid a dividend of $0.1775 per share. This represents a $2.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 12th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.97%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Global Net Lease has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Global Net Lease Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.