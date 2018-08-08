Global Financial Private Capital LLC Sells 64,664 Shares of Total SA (TOT)

Global Financial Private Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,365 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 64,664 shares during the quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Total were worth $17,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TOT. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in Total by 5,648.3% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,596,022 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,257 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Total by 26.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,322,329 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $249,355,000 after purchasing an additional 907,576 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Total during the second quarter valued at $51,556,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Total during the first quarter valued at $21,520,000. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Total by 88.8% during the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 572,298 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,016,000 after acquiring an additional 269,233 shares during the last quarter. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Total opened at $63.43 on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Total SA has a twelve month low of $49.75 and a twelve month high of $65.69. The firm has a market cap of $158.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.72.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $52.54 billion for the quarter. Total had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 10.19%. analysts anticipate that Total SA will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TOT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Total from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Total from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Total from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Total from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.63.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

