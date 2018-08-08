Global Financial Private Capital LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Global Financial Private Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,357 shares during the quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $9,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $170,000.

IWM opened at $167.72 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $134.12 and a 52-week high of $170.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.5952 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 3rd. This is an increase from iShares Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

