GlaxoSmithKline’s (GSK) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a GBX 1,600 ($20.71) target price on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,650 ($21.36) target price on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,780 ($23.04) to GBX 1,790 ($23.17) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,900 ($24.60) target price on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,541.74 ($19.96).

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline opened at GBX 1,603.80 ($20.76) on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52 week low of GBX 1,235.20 ($15.99) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,724.50 ($22.32).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th.

In related news, insider David Redfern sold 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,575 ($20.39), for a total transaction of £30,318.75 ($39,247.57). Also, insider Philip R. Hampton acquired 2,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,557 ($20.16) per share, with a total value of £43,751.70 ($56,636.50).

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

