GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) Holdings Boosted by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,124,121 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the quarter. GlaxoSmithKline accounts for 0.8% of Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $45,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.9% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,824,123 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $557,250,000 after acquiring an additional 395,779 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 10.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,206,664 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,284,000 after acquiring an additional 306,441 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 52.6% during the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 3,188,745 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,625 shares in the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 66.5% during the first quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,870,961 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,098,000 after acquiring an additional 747,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 4.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,672,125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,330,000 after acquiring an additional 68,561 shares in the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GSK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Shore Capital upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Bank of America set a $40.00 price target on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.17.

GlaxoSmithKline traded up $0.11, hitting $40.93, during trading on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 44,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,024,216. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52 week low of $34.52 and a 52 week high of $42.36. The company has a market capitalization of $101.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.13.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 159.74% and a net margin of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $9.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline acquired 80,000 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 498,048 shares of company stock valued at $6,136,988 in the last quarter. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

