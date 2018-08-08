GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B”

TheStreet upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) from a c rating to a b rating in a research report released on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Shore Capital raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Bank of America set a $40.00 target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.17.

GSK opened at $41.44 on Monday. GlaxoSmithKline has a twelve month low of $34.52 and a twelve month high of $42.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.13. The firm has a market cap of $101.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.84.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 159.74%. The company had revenue of $9.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 billion. research analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Plc Glaxosmithkline bought 148,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $1,636,998.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 498,048 shares of company stock worth $6,136,988. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.9% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,824,123 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $557,250,000 after buying an additional 395,779 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 4.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,974,190 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $240,820,000 after buying an additional 271,819 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 10.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,206,664 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,284,000 after buying an additional 306,441 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 52.6% in the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 3,188,745 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,584,000 after buying an additional 1,098,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 66.5% in the first quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,870,961 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,098,000 after buying an additional 747,423 shares in the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

