Gladstone Investment Co. (GAIN) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2019 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) – Investment analysts at Wedbush upped their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gladstone Investment in a research note issued on Monday, August 6th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now anticipates that the investment management company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.18. Wedbush also issued estimates for Gladstone Investment’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on GAIN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. BidaskClub raised Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Gladstone Investment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gladstone Investment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.33.

Shares of GAIN stock opened at $11.91 on Wednesday. Gladstone Investment has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $12.26. The stock has a market cap of $387.63 million, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.54.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 140.89%. The business had revenue of $15.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 million.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GAIN. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 228.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 105,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 73,303 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 103.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 141,409 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 72,060 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 1,089.4% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 631,424 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $53,150,000 after acquiring an additional 578,338 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 353.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,187 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 69,529 shares during the period. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 18th. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is 97.56%.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

